Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.33 ($2.97).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.91) to GBX 334 ($4.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.62) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.06) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crest Nicholson

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.90), for a total value of £68,994.48 ($86,200.00). Insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Crest Nicholson Trading Up 0.3 %

About Crest Nicholson

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.23) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.60 ($3.67). The company has a market capitalization of £664.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2,350.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

(Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.