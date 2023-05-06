Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.33 ($2.97).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.91) to GBX 334 ($4.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.62) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.06) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Crest Nicholson
In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.90), for a total value of £68,994.48 ($86,200.00). Insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
