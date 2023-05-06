Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRSTGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.33 ($2.97).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.91) to GBX 334 ($4.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.62) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.06) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crest Nicholson

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.90), for a total value of £68,994.48 ($86,200.00). Insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Crest Nicholson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.23) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.60 ($3.67). The company has a market capitalization of £664.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2,350.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

