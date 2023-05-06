Credit Suisse Group Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $151.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.09. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $145,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,941 shares of company stock worth $54,096,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

