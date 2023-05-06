Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 716 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $97.31.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

