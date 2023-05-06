Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,447 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,118,000 after buying an additional 85,530 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $67,465,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 79,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

