Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $269,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,726,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,330 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,944 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $348.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

