Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $168.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

