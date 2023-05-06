Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $455.54 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.28. The company has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

