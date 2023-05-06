Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.86.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

