Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $789,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 208.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Shares of TSLA opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.21 and a 200-day moving average of $176.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

