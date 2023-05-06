Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

