Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,575.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 117,926 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,388,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,746,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS:ESGV opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

