Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Shares Down 6.9%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.62 and last traded at $53.62. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Covivio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24.

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

