Counos Coin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $220.82 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $220.82 million and $0.03 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00296157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018684 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

