COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.64

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $5.75. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 268,195 shares traded.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.