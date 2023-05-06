Cormark Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$117.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$149.55.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Cargojet stock opened at C$106.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$100.00 and a 1-year high of C$156.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$108.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The business had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. Research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.3505976 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

