Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CORT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 553,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,781. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

About Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

