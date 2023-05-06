Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 423,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,077,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Corcel Company Profile



Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

