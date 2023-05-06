Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.67

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $17.22. Consolidated Water shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 33,915 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in Consolidated Water by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 420,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

