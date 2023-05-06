Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.20)-$(0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $760-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.83 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.14 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.53.
Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 5,449,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,205. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
