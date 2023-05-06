Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.20)-$(0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $760-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.83 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. FBN Securities began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.53.

Shares of CFLT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,449,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,576 shares of company stock worth $21,492,871. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

