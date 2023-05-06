Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). 115,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 59,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.05 million, a PE ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.48.

About Comptoir Group

(Get Rating)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.