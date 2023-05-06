Comparing Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) and Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) and Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Nuvation Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$19.10 million ($0.32) -5.00 Nuvation Bio N/A N/A -$104.20 million ($0.48) -3.48

Oncolytics Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvation Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvation Bio has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oncolytics Biotech and Nuvation Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nuvation Bio 0 3 3 0 2.50

Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Nuvation Bio has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.52%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than Nuvation Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Nuvation Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Nuvation Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Nuvation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -81.05% -60.79% Nuvation Bio N/A -15.57% -15.10%

Summary

Oncolytics Biotech beats Nuvation Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses. The company was founded by Matthew C. Coffey and Bradley George Thompson on April 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.