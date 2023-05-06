Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,512 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

