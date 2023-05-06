Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) and Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and Vallourec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.61 -$77.21 million N/A N/A Vallourec $5.15 billion 0.52 -$385.68 million ($0.34) -6.91

Volatility & Risk

Color Star Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vallourec.

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vallourec has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Color Star Technology and Vallourec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vallourec 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Vallourec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Vallourec -7.74% -20.15% -7.02%

Summary

Color Star Technology beats Vallourec on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products. The Seamless Tubes segment covers all the entities with production and marketing plant dedicated to the group’s main activity, the production of hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes, both smooth and threaded, for the oil and gas industry. The Specialty Products segment activities include the production of stainless steel and titanium tubes as well as specific forming and machining activities. Its business activities include oil and gas, power generation, industrial applications, and other energy markets. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

