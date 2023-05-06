Coin98 Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $107.09 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009443 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

