Coin98 Market Cap Hits $103.14 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $103.14 million and $7.64 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00028166 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009422 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

