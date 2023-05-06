Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.92. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 5,013 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

