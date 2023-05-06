CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,645,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,993. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.15.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3861 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

