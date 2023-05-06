CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,645,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,993. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.15.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3861 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.
CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.
