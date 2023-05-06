CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $185.13 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

