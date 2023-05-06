Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.18 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.12 billion.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $169.60 on Friday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 813.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Clorox by 24.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 7.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

