Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CLMB stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $220.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Climb Global Solutions news, Director John R. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,584.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
About Climb Global Solutions
Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.
