Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CLW opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $543.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,371 shares of company stock valued at $721,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

