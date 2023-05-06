Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $4.03 Million in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.32% of V2X at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of VVX opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $978.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

VVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

