Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $3.41 Million Stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,958 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 3.49% of Shattuck Labs worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 418,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 183,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 218.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 181,036 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 9.9% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 100,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 189.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK opened at $2.70 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STTK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shattuck Labs Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

