Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Embecta were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $488,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $647,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at $763,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Trading Up 2.2 %

EMBC opened at $29.16 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

