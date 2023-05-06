Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.79

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.79 and traded as high as C$79.90. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$79.90, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Clairvest Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Clairvest Group had a net margin of 72.36% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of C$55.15 million for the quarter.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

