Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $14.95 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $235.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 25.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,931.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $186,931.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $132,861. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

