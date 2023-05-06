Citigroup Trims EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price to $20.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded EngageSmart from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

NYSE ESMT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,558,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,039,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

