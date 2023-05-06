Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Susquehanna

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.92.

Shares of CRUS opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,701 shares of company stock worth $6,197,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

