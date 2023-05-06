Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Susquehanna

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.92.
Shares of CRUS opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15.
In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,701 shares of company stock worth $6,197,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
