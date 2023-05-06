Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.40% of Cintas worth $181,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cintas by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Cintas by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America increased their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $466.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

