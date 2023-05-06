Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Cinemark Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cinemark by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

