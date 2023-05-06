Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Chubb worth $141,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

