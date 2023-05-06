Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.24. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

