Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,983 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,485. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,028.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,710.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,585.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,077.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

