China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.54

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 46659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

China Gold International Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of C$344.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

