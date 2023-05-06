Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $291.97

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.97 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.71). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.48), with a volume of 1,257,271 shares traded.

Chemring Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £788.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,739.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 284.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 291.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

