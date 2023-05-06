Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHGG. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

Chegg Price Performance

CHGG stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Chegg has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Chegg by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chegg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Chegg by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Chegg by 80.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Chegg by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

