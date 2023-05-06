Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.77.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Chegg has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Insider Activity at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chegg by 280.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.