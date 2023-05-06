Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.77. 285,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,480.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $8,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after buying an additional 97,371 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.