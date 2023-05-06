Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average of $127.53.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

